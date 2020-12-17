Look at what’s happening at day two of TC Sessions: Space 2020

Yesterday, day one of TC Sessions: Space 2020, was (brace yourself) out of this world. Bad puns aside, today’s lineup promises even more in-depth interviews, Q&As and breakout sessions with the top experts in the space industry. It also includes a pitch-off and plenty of networking opportunities to connect with the leading movers and shakers across public, private and defense sectors.

It’s hard to imagine a more complex or expensive industry, and you’ll need all the tips, insight, guidance — and funding — you can get to successfully launch your space startup. Here’s a quick look at just some of day two’s presentations and opportunities designed to help you build a successful business. Check out the complete event agenda to plan your day.

Timely tip: The agenda automatically reflects the time zone in which you’re currently located.

Fast Money — Advancing Space Technology with NASA SBIR: Learn about the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs powered by NASA. Jenn Gustetic (NASA) and Lydia Etters (The Aerospace Corporation)

Starburst x TechCrunch — Pitch Me to the Moon: In which 10 promising early-stage space startups pitch their innovations live to a panel of high-profile judges from across the industry (including reps from Starburst and TechCrunch).

From Idea to Orbit: Rocket Lab has quickly become one of the most sought-after launch providers in the world. Founder and CEO Peter Beck will discuss the company’s approach to making space more accessible, from cheaper, faster launches to its new satellite platform.

Bridging Today and Tomorrow’s Tech: Corporate VC funds are a key source of investment for space startups, in part because they often involve partnerships that help generate revenue as well, and because they understand the timelines involved. We’ll talk about how they fit in with more standard venture to power the ecosystem. Don’t forget to submit your questions for the panel! Meagan Crawford (SpaceFund) and J. Christopher Moran (Lockheed Martin Ventures).

University Showcase — Boldly Innovating in Space, for Space (Part Two): Part one was fascinating, and you don’t want to miss part two of this university research showcase. You’ll hear scientists and academics from USC, MIT, UCLA, ASU and Caltech — all in partnership with The Aerospace Corporation — share insights on their space research and highlight a range of emerging space technologies. Learn how those technologies are evaluated and integrated into government missions with NASA, NOAA and the Air Force. Randy Villahermosa (The Aerospace Corporation), Kerri Cahoy (MIT), Bethany Ehlmann (Caltech), Craig Hardgrove (Arizona State University) and Dr. James M. Weygand (UCLA).

