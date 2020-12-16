Here’s what’s happening on day 1 of TC Sessions: Space 2020

T-minus 3…2…1…liftoff! Day one of TC Sessions: Space 2020, our first conference dedicated to space technology, early-stage startups and the brilliant minds forging a new era of space exploration, is officially underway.

Fast Money — SMC Space Ventures, AFWERX and Space Force Accelerators: Learn how these agencies work together to connect startups to government organizations and resources in the space industry. Col Ryan M. Colburn (USAF), Craig “Yogi” Leavitt (AFWERX), Gabe Mounce (Air Force Research Laboratory) and Matt Tompkins (The Aerospace Corporation).

Pitch Feedback Session: Join us for a pitch feedback session open to all startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2020 moderated by TechCrunch staff.

Bridging Two Eras of Human Spaceflight: When Kathryn Lueders started working at NASA in 1992, it was the peak of the Space Shuttle era. As she begins her leadership of the Human Spaceflight Office this year, a new and exciting era is just beginning. Lueders will discuss the possibilities and challenges of the new systems and technologies that will put the first woman and the next man on the surface of the Moon…and perhaps Mars. Don’t forget to submit your questions for Kathryn Lueders (Associate Administrator, Human Exploration & Operations Mission Directorate, NASA).

University Showcase — Boldly Innovating in Space, for Space (Part One): This session showcases Aerospace Corporation partners USC and MIT, as they provide insight into their space programs. They’re joined by university partners UCLA, ASU and Caltech, showcasing a range of emerging space technologies. Working with the Aerospace Corporation, these emerging capabilities can be evaluated and integrated into government space-faring missions for communicating, navigating, and exploring in space with NASA, NOAA and the Air Force. Randy Villahermosa (The Aerospace Corporation), Dr. Richard Linares (MIT), David A Barnhart (USC).

