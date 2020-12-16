HBO Max will finally land on Roku devices tomorrow

It took an unusually long time, but HBO Max is set to launch on Roku devices tomorrow.

Roku users make up a massive chunk of the cord-cutting market, so the absence of an HBO Max app for Roku nearly seven months after the service launched was pretty glaring. We’d been wondering where the Max app was for months, its launch seemingly tied up over the matter of where and how customers could subscribe.

With Wonder Woman 1984 set to debut on Max in just a few weeks, one can assume there was tremendous pressure all around to get the deal done. As part of the deal, Roku users will be able to sign up for HBO Max using Roku’s built-in payment system, Roku Pay.

This news comes about a month after HBO Max filled a similar gap by finally launching on Amazon Fire devices, and days after the announcement of a mega deal that will see all 2021 Warner Bros. films launch on HBO Max on the same day they hit theaters.

With this launch, HBO Max will have most of the key bases covered, with support on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon’s Fire devices, PC/Mac, and all of the modern gaming consoles minus the Switch.