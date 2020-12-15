Extra Crunch membership now available in Croatia and Czech Republic

We’re excited to announce that our membership product, Extra Crunch, is live in Croatia and Czech Republic!

Join our growing community of founders, startup teams, and investors here, and use the code HRCZE25 during checkout to get 25% off an annual or 2-year plan. The discount code expires on January 15, 2021.

Extra Crunch membership includes:

Daily private market analysis

Weekly startup investor surveys

Interviews on growth, fundraising, monetization and other work topics

Exclusive bi-weekly newsletter

No banner ads or video pre-rolls on TechCrunch.com.

Access to Extra Crunch Live Q&A sessions with startup experts

Committing to an annual or 2-year plan will reduce the membership price and unlock access to a 20% discount on all TechCrunch 2021 virtual events and savings on services from AWS, DocSend, Crunchbase, and more.

Join Extra Crunch by heading here.

Don’t forget to use the code HRCZE25 during checkout for an additional 25% off an annual or 2-year plan.