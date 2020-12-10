Providing healthcare to lower-income communities values Cityblock Health at $1 billion

Cityblock Health, a company that provides healthcare services to low-income communities, is now commanding a high-priced valuation of over $1 billion after venture capitalists poured $160 million into the company.

The round was led by new investor General Catalyst with participation from crossover investor Wellington Management and support from major existing investors, including Kinnevik AB, Maverick Ventures, Thrive Capital, Redpoint Ventures and more, according to a statement from the company.

Cityblock works with community caregivers to work with residents to provide primary care, behavioral health and other services to address social determinants of health, in person and… increasingly… through virtual consultations.

The company first spun out of Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs in 2017 and initially partnered with EmblemHealth. By relying primarily on licensed clinical social workers, community health partners and a network of specialized practice clinicians and doctors to provide basic primary care and supporting health services, Cityblock believes it can drive down the costs of healthcare.

Some 70,000 patients use Cityblock services in four major U.S. cities, the company said.

To date, Cityblock has raised $300 million.

The company said in a statement that the new funding will be used to support Cityblock’s national expansion in caring for Medicaid and dually-eligible communities, to attract and onboard talent across its product, engineering, data science, clinical and business operations, to launch new service lines and to continue investing in its proprietary technology platform, Commons.