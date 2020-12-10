Hunters raises additional growth funding from Snowflake Ventures

Only a few months after announcing its $15 million Series A round, Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity firm Hunters today announced that it has received additional growth funding from Snowflake Ventures for its Open Extended Threat Detection & Response service (XDR). With this, Snowflake’s venture arm joins existing investors M12 and U.S. Venture Partners, which led the Series A round, as well as YL Ventures, Blumberg Captial and Okta Ventures.

The fact that Snowflake Ventures is investing in the company is maybe no surprise, given that Snowflake was one of Hunters’ first customers and its design partner for its threat-hunting service. Hunters provides enterprises with the tools to automate the threat-hunting process, something that has traditionally been a manual task. With the data it gathers from an enterprises’ networking and security tools, Hunters can then detect stealth attacks against the company’s infrastructure and data estate.

“Snowflake and Hunters share the same vision of empowering organizations to fully mobilize their data in a secure way,” Snowflake’s Head of Corporate Development Stefan Williams said. “Snowflake’s Data Cloud coupled with Hunters’ breakthrough technology in security operations, empowers joint customers with best-in-class automated threat detection at cloud-scale.”

It’s worth noting that Snowflake Ventures only launched a month ago. The fund’s goal is to foster innovation “through investing in growth-stage companies that demonstrate a commitment to mobilizing data, provide value to our customers, and expand opportunities for the Data Cloud.” Its first investment was in machine-learning platform DataRobot.