Halo Infinite now scheduled for release in ‘Fall 2021’

We already knew that Halo Infinite was delayed until next year. Initially intended to launch alongside the new Xboxes, Microsoft announced back in August that it would instead ship in 2021.

Exactly when in 2021, though, was still anyone’s guess. A new blog post from 343 Industries narrows it down a bit: it’ll be released in Fall.

Assuming they mean Fall in the Northern Hemisphere (which, well, they probably do,) this narrows the launch window to sometime between the end of September and the end of December. So it’ll be a while… but a late game is better than a bad game, right?

343 has a blog post and interview outlining the team’s thinking on the timing (and a bit about what they’re still working on) but it really all boils down to one point: they “needed more time to do things right.”