Equity Monday: Airbnb pricing, Sequoia makes money, and early-stage rounds

It was busy this morning. So, in blocs, here’s what the show got to:
- This COVID news made me smile, even if the markets are set to open lower this morning after a big end to last week. So much for bad labor data mattering, I suppose.
- Airbnb’s IPO range is set to rise, boosting the company’s valuation to as much as $36 billion, and $41.8 billion on a fully-diluted basis.
- Bloomberg got its hands on some Sequoia returns data. Shockingly the data is good. Who could have imagined.
- Sourcegraph raised even more capital, raising both our eyebrows and its valuation.
- Luko added $60 million to its coffers, showing that the insurtech boom is not merely a United States-phenomenon.
- And in short-form: Highland Europe has a new fund, and Wonder raised.
- Here’s the Extra Crunch piece that I helped write with Danny and Natasha.
