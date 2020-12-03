What about $30 billion under 30

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast (now on Twitter!), where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
We’re back with not an Equity Shot or Dive of Monday, this is just the regular show! So, we got back to our roots by looking at a huge number of early stage rounds. And a few other things that we were just too excited about to not mention.
So from Chris and Danny and Natasha and I, here’s the rundown:
- A hacker house aimed at college-age women and non-binary individuals.
- What Sketchy is and why it just raised north of $30 million.
- AgentSync’s rapid-fire funding news, and what we can discern from it.
- Pave’s round, Welcome’s second this year, and what’s up with helping startup employees navigate equity compensation.
- What Heru is building in Mexico with its new round.
- How BuildBuddy managed to raise double what it had originally targeted.
- Then we touched on AI: The new Scale AI round, what happened to Element AI, and Danny’s take on some big news from the technology itself.
- Finally, Lightspeed bought Upserve, Facebook bought Kustomer, Vista bought Gainsight, and Amazon wants to get into paid podcasting.
That was a lot, but how could we leave any of it out? We’re back Monday with more!
