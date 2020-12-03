Find out how startups like Skyroot and Bluefield are building new industries at TC Sessions: Space 2020

At our fast-approaching first TC Sessions: Space event, which is happening December 16-17, we’re going to be highlighting some of the most exciting startups and founders tackling big problems with innovative and groundbreaking solutions.

Some of those companies are focused on building tomorrow’s spacecraft, and others are working on in-space technologies that could become the next big anchor upon which countless other businesses are built.

Two of the companies joining us at TC Sessions: Space are Skyroot and Bluefield. Skyroot is India’s first private space launch startup, founded in 2018 with the goal of developing a low-cost and reliable launch vehicle to help democratize access of space.

Founder, CEO and CTO Pawan Kumar Chandana will join us to talk about building his new business, his prior experience developing rockets for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and how Skyroot’s Vikram-series launch vehicles plan to achieve the company’s ambitious goals.

Bluefield Technologies is focused on an entirely different, but potentially just as impactful opportunity: Observation, monitoring and analysis of methane emissions data on Earth. Their satellite-based methane observation technology offer a new high bar of precision and detail.

Bluefield founder and CEO Yotam Ariel will join us to talk about what becomes possible across a range of industries once you offer them the ability to track up to 90% of the Earth’s methane emissions with pinpoint accuracy, at costs that are up to 100 percent cheaper than existing solutions on up to a daily basis.

We’ll have conversations with Chandana, Ariel and others as part of our ‘Founders in Focus’ series, just one small part of the all-star agenda at TC Sessions: Space. Tickets are still available at the Late Registration price with discounts for students, government/military employees and groups, so grab yours below to attend this fully virtual event.