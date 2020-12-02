Sight Tech Global is Live! Join top AI technologists and accessibility innovators discuss the future of assistive tech

Today and tomorrow, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the first annual, virtual event Sight Tech Global is streaming on TechCrunch. The event looks at how AI-based technologies are rapidly changing the field of accessibility, especially for blind people and those with low vision. Today’s programming includes AI giants Amnon Shashua and Kai-Fu Lee, as well as accessibility innovators from Waymo, Microsoft, Google, and more. Check out the event’s full agenda.

The Sight Tech Global project aims to showcase the remarkable community of technologists working on accessibility-related products and platforms. It is a project of the non-profit Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, which is based in Silicon Valley. The Vista Center is the recipient of all donations and sponsorships.

