Equity Shot: Salesforce’s $27.7 billion-dollar Slack message

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

Welcome to an Equity Shot all about the huge, and hugely interesting, Salesforce -Slack deal, in which the enterprise social company will be subsumed for the mere price of $27.7 billion.

TechCrunch has notes on the deal here, and on what Salesforce expects the acquisition will do for its growth rate here.

Some of the drama, we admit, was removed when the deal was presaged several days ago, but that didn’t stop the Equity crew from having a lot to say on the matter. Here are some of the topics we discuss:

How big is this deal, both literally and figuratively?

We talk about the market reception and if the rumors correctly valued the deal

Does Slack deserve snaps or just a simple pat on the back?

What does the deal tell us about vertical SaaS tools?

The COVID-19 effect on remote tools

What does SoftBank have to do with this (and why does SoftBank always have something to do with everything)?

And whole lot of conversation and discussion on Microsoft and its competitor

We are back in two days’ time, so don’t wander too far. Chat soon!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST and Thursday afternoon as fast as we can get it out, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.