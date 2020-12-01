AWS launches Glue Elastic Views to make it easier to move data from one purpose-built data store to another

AWS has launched Glue Elastic Views, a new tool to let developers move data from one store to another.

At the AWS re:Invent keynote, CEO Andy Jassy announced Glue Elastic Views, a service that lets programmers move data across multiple data stores more seamlessly.

The new service can take data from disparate silos and copy them to a target data store. That AWS ETL service allows programmers to write a little bit of SQL code to have a materialized view that can move from one source data store to another.

For instance, Jassy said, a programmer can move data from DynamoDB to Elastic Search allowing a developer to set up a materialized view to copy that data — all the while managing dependencies. That means if data changes in the source data lake, then it will automatically be updated in the other data stores where the data has been relocated, Jassy said.

“When you have the ability to move data… and move that data easily from data store to data store… that’s incredibly powerful,” said Jassy.