Equity Monday: HungryPanda raises $70M, trade tensions and cross-border VC

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest big news, chats about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets.
Right, now through the first of America’s national Q4 feast days, it’s time to get back to business. Namely, the business of VC and startups. Here’s what we got into this morning:
- It’s Cyber Monday, which means that the internet is going to be annoying today, but the fake-holiday is boosting e-commerce players like Etsy. That should be good news for payments processors incumbent and startup, as well as other e-commerce businesses, again large, small and even platform-focused.
- Zappos founder Tony Hsieh passed away this weekend. It was a surprise. He was loved.
- The U.K. is banning China’s Huawei 5G gear next year as Australia condemns China over a different matter. So if you are keeping tally of countries where Chinese tech may no longer be welcome, the list is certainly longer than merely India, which has banned all popular China-built apps from its mobile phones.
- These broader tensions are changing where VCs are investing their money, notably.
- Primer, the fintech helping merchants consolidate the payments stack, raises £14 million Series A.
- HungryPanda raises $70 million for a food delivery app aimed at overseas Chinese consumers.
- Firstminute Capital launches second $111M fund, featuring a who’s-who of founders as LPs.
And finally, we are heading into a deluge of IPOs over the next few weeks. So strap in, it’s going to be messy and fun.
