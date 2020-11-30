5 reasons you don’t want to miss out on TC Sessions: Space 2020

We’re just about two weeks away from launching TC Sessions: Space 2020, our first focused foray into early-stage space startups and the essential satellite industries that support them. Buy your pass and join us on December 16-17 for two days packed with all the right stuff, including untapped opportunity.

Still looking for a reason to initiate your launch sequence? We’ll go you four better. Here are five stellar reasons to attend TC Sessions: Space 2020.

1. Top innovators in the space scene

You’ll hear from and engage with the top minds, makers and investors in the space community. We’re talking the leaders of public, private and government agencies; the people making it happen and looking to share their expertise and insight with you — the up-and-coming minds and makers.

A quick for instance includes General Jay Raymond (U.S. Space Force), Lisa Callahan (Lockheed Martin), Jim Bridenstine (NASA), Peter Beck (Rocket Lab) and investors like Chris Boshuizen (Data Collective DCVC), Mike Collett (Promus Ventures) and Tess Hatch (Bessemer Venture Partners).

2. Out-of-this-world networking

Connect and build relationships and opportunities with the global space startup community. CrunchMatch, our free, AI-powered platform, simplifies finding and connecting with the people who align with your goals. Send invitations, schedule 1:1 video calls, meet VCs, founders, engineers, potential customers or employees — you never know who you’ll meet or where one connection can take your business.

3. Fast Money for your startup

An early-stage space startup burns through money like a rocket burns through, well, rocket fuel. Don’t miss Fast Money — a series of six breakout sessions. Presenters from leading space accelerators and funding programs will talk about government accelerators, partnering with the Air Force and how to access grant money. Afterward, you can schedule individual appointments with representatives from each program. Look for the Fast Money sessions in the event agenda.

4. Space expo

Explore more than 30 early-stage startups pushing the boundaries of space technology in the expo area. Check out the competition, start a conversation or kick off a collaboration. Hold up, are you a boundary-pushing founder, too? Then get yourself a Space Startup Exhibitor Package, showcase your talent and take advantage of two expo-only opportunities. See details in reason No. 5 below!

5. Pitch, pitch, pitch

Founders who exhibit in the expo area get five minutes to pitch live to attendees tuning in from around the globe. Increase your exposure, spotlight your technology and open the door to opportunities.

Looking for ways to improve your pitch? On December 16 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Stephan Reckie, Executive Director of GEN Space, will moderate a pitch feedback session for startup founders exhibiting in the expo area.

Are you feeling lucky? Your promising early-stage space startup might be one of 10 selected for a pitch competition — a joint mission between TechCrunch and Starburst Aerospace — called Pitch Me to the Moon. Starburst will choose the competitors, who will each pitch live to a panel of high-profile judges from across the industry.

Spend two days learning, connecting and engaging with the space startup community. Buy your pass and tap into a galaxy of opportunity at TC Sessions: Space 2020.

Is your company interested in sponsoring TC Sessions: Space 2020? Click here to talk with us about available opportunities.