All IPOs should be paid for in Robux

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast (now on Twitter!), where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is an all-time first for the show, it’s an Equity Leftovers. Which means that we’re not focusing on a single topic like we would in an Equity Shot. This is just, well, more Equity.
Danny and I and Chris got together to chat about a few things that we could not leave out:
- Our piece looking at which venture capital firms are expected to make the most bank from the recent IPO deluge.
- Roblox’s IPO filing, and our take on its impending debut.
- All things Wish IPO, including what’s up with its revenue costs, and the broader ecommerce market.
- DoorDash’s epic financials, and how COVID helped propel the food delivery giant into the business hall of fame.
- The exit of one of Robinhood’s co-CEOs from the role.
- The HuffPo-Buzzfeed tie-up. And what is up with media companies in general.
And with this, our fourth episode in six days, we shall pause until Monday. Hugs from the Equity crew.
Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PDT and Thursday afternoon as fast as we can get it out, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.