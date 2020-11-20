Prices increase tonight for our space-focused event, TC Sessions: Space

“Space, the final frontier…” You can probably recite the “Star Trek” opening monologue in your sleep. But we’re talking science fact, not fiction, and TC Sessions: Space 2020 provides real opportunity to connect with the people, information and funding you need to boldly build the future of space technology.

Go boldly, yes. But why pay full price? Early-bird pricing ends — in Gene Roddenberry’s parlance — on Stardate 98489.04. (a.k.a. today, November 20 at 11:59 p.m. PST). Boldly buy your pass before the deadline and save $100.

Tune in to hear from leading space industry founders, investors and technologists from across the public, private and defense industries. When it comes to experts, TechCrunch delivers. People like Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General Jay Raymond and Lockheed Martin VP and head of civil space programs Lisa Callahan.

On the investment front we have VCs like Chris Boshuizen (Data Collective DCVC), Mike Collett (Promus Ventures) and Tess Hatch (Bessemer Venture Partners). And don’t miss out on the Fast Money breakout sessions to learn about space accelerator programs and how to access grant money.

Topics span a galaxy’s worth of technology, including 3D-printed rockets, earth observation data, orbital operations, ground station networks, launch services, broadband communications, defense operations and manufacturing in space.

Here’s a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, because we’re not done adding opportunity. And this one’s a doozy!

Starburst x TechCrunch: Pitch Me to the Moon — Starburst Aerospace and TechCrunch are teaming up to launch a pitch competition called Pitch Me to the Moon. Think the Startup Battlefield, but for space. Ten promising early-stage space startups, selected by Starburst, will have an opportunity to present their innovations live to a panel of high-profile judges from across the industry.

Find this and all the panel discussions, interviews, fireside chats and interactive Q&As listed in the event agenda. Don’t worry about time conflicts — all sessions are available live and on-demand. Feel free to network with attendees, take care of client business or catch sessions live knowing that you can watch anything you missed later as your schedule permits.

Up your exposure game with a Space Startup Exhibitor Package ($360). It includes digital exhibition space, lead-generation capabilities and three conference passes. Bonus exposure: All exhibiting space startups get to pitch live to attendees during the event.

Go boldly for $100 less. Buy your pass to TC Sessions: Space 2020 before the early-bird deal ends tonight, November 20 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Is your company interested in sponsoring TC Sessions: Space 2020? Click here to talk with us about available opportunities.