Just three days to save on passes to TC Sessions: Space 2020

It takes a bold vision and nerves of steel to venture into outer space. The same holds true for the pioneering startups forging the future of space technology. Connect with other bold visionaries at TC Sessions: Space 2020 to go farther and faster together.

If you want to go farther and faster for less, you have only three more days to take advantage of early-bird pricing. Purchase your ticket ($125) before the early-bird launch window closes on 11.13.20 at 11:59 p.m. PST and keep $100 in your wallet.

Looking for more ways to save? We offer discounts for groups, students and current employees in government, the military and nonprofits. Want to increase your brand recognition on a global scale? Exhibit in the expo with a Space Startup Exhibitor Package. The package includes three passes, and exhibitors get to pitch live to attendees around the world. Pro Tip: Hit record right before you pitch — it makes a great learning or marketing tool.

Wondering whether a virtual conference measures up? Here’s what Katia Paramonova, founder and CEO of Centrly, says about the real benefits she found by going virtual with TechCrunch:

“I really enjoyed the virtual experience. I didn’t have to be there 24/7 or spend money on a flight, and I still could get work done in the afternoon. The platform was convenient and flexible. If wanted to attend simultaneous sessions, I could easily toggle between them.”

Your ticket to TC Sessions: Space also includes video on demand, which means you won’t have to miss a minute of expert insight, tips and trend spotting from the top founders, investors, technologists, government officials and military minds across public, private and defense sectors.

You’ll find panel discussions, interviews, fireside chats and interactive Q&As on range of topics: mineral exploration, global mapping of the Earth from space, deep tech software, defense capabilities, 3D-printed rockets and the future of agriculture and food technology. Don’t miss the breakout sessions dedicated to accessing grant money. Explore the event agenda now and get a jump on organizing your schedule.

Nothing moves faster than tech, and keeping pace won’t chart a flightpath to success. It requires a prescience that comes from a deep understanding of the industry, the players and the possibilities. Or as Jeff Johnson, vice president of enterprise sales and solutions at FlashParking, puts it:

“Attending TC Sessions helps us keep an eye on what’s coming around the corner. It uncovers crucial trends so we can identify what we should be thinking about before anyone else.”

TC Sessions: Space 2020 takes flight December 16-17, but you have just three days left to take advantage of the early bird special. Be a bold visionary and go farther together — for less. Buy your pass before the deadline hits on 11.13.20 at 11:59 p.m. PST).

Is your company interested in sponsoring TC Sessions: Space 2020? Click here to talk with us about available opportunities.