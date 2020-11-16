Equity Monday: C3.AI files to go public and Vision Fund 2 leads $100M round

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
But in better news, there was lots to get to this morning, so here’s a digest of what we talked about:
- More good vaccine news is scrambling the stock market yet again, dinging tech stocks and bolstering non-tech shares. This also happened last Monday, but was swallowed up by terrible COVID-19 numbers by Friday.
- ProfitWell data on SaaS and the pandemic proves to be largely good news.
- C3.AI filed to go public; more on that shortly on the main site.
- UiPath could go public early next year at a $20 billion valuation.
- SpaceX pulled off its latest rocket launch, sending four humans into space.
- Parler is partially living off ultraconservative cash.
- MindTickle raised $100 million from the second Vision Fund. Its revenue growth is impressive, at 170%.
- Thoughtexchange wrapped its Series B at a total size of $34 million.
- Pharmapacks raised $250 million from Carlyle. That’s a big check.
- Catch up on our DoorDash IPO coverage, if you need to. Here’s our overview, here’s the VC winners’ list and here’s what COVID-19 did for the delivery company.
