Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest big news, chats about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here — and don’t forget to check out last Friday’s episode that we wound up titling “Th O’s r ptinal, th dllrs r mndtry,“ a joke that if we observe the weekend’s podcast analytics, was a mistake.

Lesson learned!

But in better news, there was lots to get to this morning, so here’s a digest of what we talked about:

Do not sleep on the fact that our own Chris Gates is posting Equity videos from every main episode over on YouTube. He does a great job and it’s fun to be on video, as well as audio platforms.

We hope you are rested and ready to go for the rest of the week. Chat as soon as Airbnb files.