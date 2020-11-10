Apple’s had a packed fall, and today is the day of its third big product reveal event this season. This one is going to be squarely focused on the first Macs with Apple Silicon, the company’s first in-house processors designed for its macOS computers. Apple announced its transition away from Intel chips and to its own processors at its developer conference in June, but this is the first official look we’ll get at shipping Macs that are actually powered by the new chips.

We’ve heard via early reports that at least two new 13-inch MacBooks, including a Pro and an Air variant, should break cover at this event, and it’s possible that a 16-inch MacBook Pro might be introduced too, though that’s less likely. macOS 11 Big Sur will probably also finally get an official public release date, and that’ll be available for ARM and non-ARM Macs alike. There’s also a lot up in the air about potential accessories, including Apple’s long-rumored AirTags locator devices and potentially updated headphones.

We’ll have everything that Apple does announce below live as it happens, starting when the virtual event kicks off at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET).