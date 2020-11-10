Four days left to save big on tickets to TC Sessions: Space 2020

If you’re a part of the early-stage startup space race, or aspire to such celestial heights, don’t miss out on early-bird savings to TC Sessions: Space 2020 on December 16-17. We’re at T-minus four days and counting — buy your pass before the countdown clock strikes 11:59 p.m. (PT) November 13, and you’ll save $100.

Spend two days learning from and engaging with people forging the future of space travel, exploration, communications, manufacturing and so much more. We’re talking top industry founders, investors, government and military officials — across the public, private and defense sectors.

How cool is 3D printing? It’s exponentially cooler when you’re printing rockets like Tim Ellis, CEO of Relativity Space. That’s just one of many hot topics and experienced leaders waiting to help you learn and move your business forward. Check out the event agenda and start planning your schedule now.

You’ll have access to all live sessions, and you can access video on demand. Whether you need to meet with clients, network at the event or check out early-stage exhibitors in the expo, VOD lets you conquer FOMO — fear of missing out.

Networking’s essential for startup success and CrunchMatch, our free AI-powered platform, makes it simple and easy to meet, greet, connect and collaborate with the people who align with your business goals. You never know what might develop from a CrunchMatch connection.

This is our first TC Sessions dedicated to space, but it is by no means our first dance. TC Sessions of all stripes are synonymous with opportunity. Case in point: Karin Maake, senior director of communications at FlashParking, had this to say about her TC Sessions experience:

TC Sessions wasn’t just an educational opportunity, it was a real networking opportunity. Everyone was passionate and open to creating pilot programs or other partnerships. That was the most exciting part. And now — thanks to a conference connection — we’re talking with Goodyear’s Innovation Lab.

Join this intrepid global community at TC Sessions: Space 2020 on December 16-17. The four-day countdown to savings is on — don’t miss your chance to keep $100 in your pocket. Buy your early-bird pass before prices go up on November 13 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

