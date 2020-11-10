Apple will release macOS Big Sur on November 12

Apple’s upcoming desktop and laptop operating system, macOS Big Sur, will be released on November 12, the company announced today.

MacOS Big Sur — which stays with the company’s California-themed naming scheme — will arrive with a new and refreshed user interface, new features and performance improvements.

Many of the features in iOS 14 are porting over — including improved Message threading and in-line replies and a redesigned Maps app. The new Apple software also comes with a new Control Center, with quick access to brightness, volume, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Safari also gets a much-needed lick of paint. It comes with new privacy and security features, including an in-built intelligence tracking prevention that stops trackers following you across the web, and password monitoring to save you from using previously breached passwords.

If you’re wondering what macOS Big Sir is like to work on, TechCrunch’s Brian Heater took the new software for a spin in August.

MacOS Big Sur will be supported on Macs and MacBooks dating back to 2013.

