Sony’s PlayStation 5 won’t be available in-store at launch

A small wrinkle in the console wars. Sony took to Twitter today to note that the PlayStation 5 won’t be available for in-store purchases on launch day (November 12 or 19, depending on what part of the world you live in). Instead, users will only be able to but it online at that date. The next-gen console went up for pre-order in mid-September, though a rush on purchasing caused a bit of a hiccup early on.

Sony specifies in a blog post that the decision was made — at least in part — over safety concerns surrounding the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Update: All PS5 console sales on launch day, November 12 or November 19 depending on your region, will be online-only. No units will be available in-store for purchase. More info: https://t.co/SikqDMEW9X pic.twitter.com/zXDCppsWm6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 5, 2020

“In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners,” the company writes. “[P]lease don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

Microsoft’s latest — the Xbox Series X/S — will launch globally two days prior. Lucas just posted up an on-going review of the system earlier today. On the Sony side, Devin has thus far featured this hands-on with the console’s controller.