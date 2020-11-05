NASA wants new and innovative storytelling tech to document its Artemis moon missions

NASA has issued a new request for proposals from partners that would be able to help it supplement its own storytelling in new and innovative ways, including potentially through use of robotic camera systems, high-resolution and 360-degree video capture, immersive VR content and more. The agency has noted that it’s looking for responses form a vast range of potential partners, including broadcasters and studios, as well as aerospace-specific companies, nonprofits and schools.

This could be a prime opportunity for tech startups and younger companies working on robotic camera capture systems, highly portable cameras with unique features, software that automates or enhances media capture or editing, or even broadband video compression to land a significant partner. Artemis, NASA’s series of missions that will include a return trip to the moon’s surface currently set for 2024, will also be squarely in the public eye over the course of the next decade at least.

Proposals could result in actually sending equipment along for the ride on forthcoming Artemis missions, including the crewed lunar orbital fly-by set for 2023. Based on the language NASA uses in its release, it’s really looking for ideas that could maximize the reach and impact of its groundbreaking effort to return to the moon and ultimately set up a more permanent research base — and it seems up for just about anything, as long as it sounds like it’ll go beyond standard TV and broadcast approaches.

The official Announcement for Proposals from the agency can be found here, and any proposals are due by December 11, 2020 before midnight in order to qualify for consideration.