Equity Monday: Edtech and insurtech stay red-hot

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest big news, chats about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here — and don’t forget to check out last Friday’s episode that was honestly very good fun.
This morning was a somewhat odd episode of our Monday show, in that the American election is tomorrow. Still, some things happened. So, here they are:
- Match, Uber, Alibaba, Square, Dropbox, EA and Roku are expected to report earnings this week.
- The U.K.’s venture capital industry is even less focused on investing in diverse founders than you thought, with our own Natasha Lomas reporting that “all-ethnic teams received an average of just 1.7% of the venture capital investments made at seed, early and late stage” between 2009 and 2019.
- The edtech boom is lifting all boats, it seems, not just those that belong to startups. Chegg’s growth is picking up media attention.
- Marshmallow raised $30 million for its auto-insurtech product. The insurtech market is super hot these days, after the Lemonade and Root IPOs.
- Tencent led $50 million into Zego, another company that wants to provide video communications services to other companies.
- Warren raised $1.4 million to help regional cloud providers sell globally.
The American election reaches its zenith tomorrow, before a period of vote counting begins. It’s going to blot out the sun this week, news-wise. But then it will be over.
Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT and Thursday afternoon as fast as we can get it out, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.