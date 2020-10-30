Mobile news organization NowThis is announcing a bit of counter-programming for next week’s presidential election — it’s partnering with meditation app Calm to create a livestream for anyone who needs relief from stress of Election Day news.

Not that NowThis is exactly avoiding that news, but this livestream (combining breathing exercises and other meditative activities with peaceful nature footage from all 50 states) should offer a brief respite from obsessively checking results.

It will go live at 5:30pm Eastern on Election Day on NowThis’ Facebook and YouTube pages, and it will run through the following day.

“As the leading news brand for young people, NowThis often covers important news of the day with hope and optimism,” said NowThis Chief Content Officer Tina Exarhos in a statement. “With voters across the country experiencing a uniquely stressful election, NowThis is excited to partner with Calm to add counter-programming to our coverage, providing a respite for audiences as Election Day comes to a close.”

NowThis is part of Group Nine Media, which also includes Thrillist, TheDodo and Seeker.

Calm, meanwhile, is reportedly looking to raise more funding to take advantage to take advantage of growing interest in meditation and mindfulness apps. Plus, it’s already been moving beyond apps with a celebrity-filled show for HBO Max.