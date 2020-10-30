E.ventures opens new office in Paris

VC firm e.ventures is expanding its footprint in Europe with a new office in Paris, as well as a new Paris-based partner. Jonathan Userovici, who previously worked for Idinvest Partners, is joining e.ventures as partner and head of the Paris office.

Originally founded in the U.S. 20 years ago, e.ventures has been expanding to new geographies over the past few years. It has offices in San Francisco, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, São Paulo and now Paris.

Last year, the firm raised two new funds — the first was a $225 million U.S.-focused fund and the second was a $175 million fund based in Berlin and focused on Europe. The Paris team will deploy some capital in French startups with a sweet spot between €1 million and €10 million.

Over the past two decades, e.ventures has handled around 200 investments. Some of the most successful investments include funding rounds in Farfetch, Groupon, Sonos and Segment.

As for Jonathan Userovici, after five years at Idinvest Partners, he has been involved with some promising French startups. For instance, he is a board member at Swile and Ornikar.

Thanks to e.ventures’ distributed team, the VC firm hopes it can spot good investment opportunities in Europe and help them scale globally. The firm already has connections in the U.S., which should help French entrepreneurs when it comes to signing new deals and international expansion.