Meet the 11 startups graduating from the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator

Disruption favors the small startup, and the pandemic has most certainly been disruptive. So it’s no surprise that accelerators and incubators are pumping out new startups that are ready to tackle the problems of 2020.

One such accelerator is the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, which is graduating 11 new startups out of the program today with its Summer 2020 Demo Day. Since inception, ERA has launched 215+ startups, which have raised more than $500 million in capital collectively.

So without any further ado, let’s meet the companies:

Aires Medical is a hardware company that has developed a handheld ventilator for COPD patients, who normally need cumbersome medical equipment to get around outside of the house. The company is currently seeking FDA 510(k) clearance and, once cleared, will sell to medical equipment distributors.

Alaffia automates the process of auditing health insurance claims. The company’s machine learning dashboard is able to detect improper payments more quickly, conduct clinical claim reviews and generate reports, speeding up and cleaning up a process that’s been mostly manual and inefficient. The company will generate revenue by recovering health insurance companies’ overpayments.

Caire is a direct-to-consumer brand focused on skincare products for women over 40. The company has proprietary formulations for its products that are targeted specifically at what happens to the skin during menopause (and the natural hormone decline that comes with it). Caire uses a subscription model (the starter Defiance Science Duo is $80/month).

ChalkTalk is tackling the rapidly changing edtech ecosystem with a personalized curricula and lesson planning. The platform turns this information into personalized instructional materials, group activities and practice exercises encompassing K-12 Math and English Language Arts. The mission is to give teachers the time to have meaningful connections with their students instead of spending that time building out lesson plans, creating assignments, etc.

Cquence is a SaaS platform looking to take a slice of the video creation pie. Cquence uses machine learning to review and organize footage at the onset of video editing, indexing and tagging across millions of metadata points to give editors a clean library of content from the start, letting them find a particular person, object or quote. Cquence charges based on the number of seats using the platform and minutes of footage ingested.

Flourish Savings works with banks, credit unions, lenders and other financial institutions to gamify good financial habits for end users. Flourish allows these partners to license its technology and takes a fee based on active users.

Masonry automates the process of managing multi-family property. The software optimizes the wide variety of tasks involved in maintaining these properties and offers a full data analytics and insights dashboard for property managers. Masonry charges based on a per unit/per month basis.

Mosaic is looking to optimize the most valuable resource that any individual or organization has: time. The company uses AI to update people’s work plans based on who is working on what and when, and gives feedback on the productivity and profitability of an org’s time management. Mosaic charges annually on a per-seat basis.

OLIMP is a platform that lets truck drivers find and book short-term warehousing whenever a truck is rejected at delivery, saving time and money for fleets. OLIMP also handles payments online, making the process as simple as possible after a long journey.

StartSure is tackling the ever-growing insurtech space by offering insurance policies to startups in particular. The differentiator is a super simple five-question survey that leads into a policy that covers the most basic liability and property needs of the company. The company then offers an AI-based assistant to further address individual and unique needs of the company. StartSure policies start at $25/month.

Virtuleap is a diagnostics tool that uses VR to help pharmaceutical companies evaluate the outcome of drugs designed to treat cognitive illnesses. The startup has a library of VR games, designed in conjunction with neuroscientists, to evaluate a range of cognitive abilities, helping drug makers understand the measurable effects of their drugs.