NeoLight’s jaundice treatment catches another $7 million to bring neonatal light therapy to the home

NeoLight, a startup company that’s working to bring hospital-grade neonatal care technologies to the home, has raised $7 million more in financing.

Dignity Health and Honor Health Systems came in to support the company along with previous investors like the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his wife Ashley and other, undisclosed investors.

Initially intended for hospital use, the company pivoted to pitch its hardware to new parents since they’re now being encouraged to take newborns home as soon as possible so that they can be quarantined.

The company’s light therapies are designed to treat conditions like jaundice, which occurs in roughly 60% of newborns and can lead to brain damage if left untreated, according to a statement from the company.

“The challenge is that the doctor may not know if treatment is necessary until the newborn is three or four days old, often after the baby has gone home from the hospital,” company founder Vivek Kopparthi said in a statement.