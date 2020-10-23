Here’s how fast a few dozen startups grew in Q3 2020 This is about as close to a private company earnings report as we can manage

Earlier this week I asked startups to share their Q3 growth metrics and whether they were performing ahead or behind of their yearly goals.

Lots of companies responded. More than I could have anticipated, frankly. Instead of merely giving me a few data points to learn from, The Exchange wound up collecting sheafs of interesting data from upstart companies with big Q3 performance.

Naturally, the startups that reached out were the companies doing the best. I did not receive a single reply that described no growth, though a handful of respondents noted that they were behind in their plans.

Regardless, the data set that came together felt worthy of sharing for its specificity and breadth — and so other startup founders can learn from how some of their peer group are performing. (Kidding.)

Let’s get into the data, which has been segmented into buckets covering fintech, software and SaaS, startups focused on developers or security and a final group that includes D2C and fertility startups, among others.

Q3 performance

Obviously, some of the following startups could land in several different groups. Don’t worry about it! The categories are relaxed. We’re here to have fun, not split hairs!

Fintech

Numerated: According to Numerated CEO Dan O’Malley, his startup that helps companies more quickly access banking products had a big Q3. “Revenue for the first three quarters of 2020 is 11X our origination 2020 plan, and 18X versus the same period in 2019,” he said in an email. What’s driving growth? Bank digitization, O’Malley says, which has “been forced to happen rapidly and dramatically” in 2020.

BlueVine: BlueVine does banking services for SMBs; think things like checking accounts, loans and payments. The company is having a big year, sharing with TechCrunch via email that it has expanded its customer base "by 660% from Q1 2020 to" this week. That's not a revenue metric, and it's not Q3-specific, but as both Numerated and BlueVine cited the PPP program as a growth driver, it felt worthy of inclusion.

Harvest Platform: A consumer-focused fintech, Harvest helps folks recover fees, track their net worth and bank. In an email, Harvest said it "grew well over 1000%+" in the third quarter and is "ahead of its 2020 plan" thanks to more folks signing up for its service and what a representative described as "economic tailwinds." The savings and investing boom continues, it appears.

Software/SaaS

Uniphore: Uniphore provides AI-based conversational software products to other companies used for chatting to customers and security purposes. According to Uniphore CEO Umesh Sachdev, the company grew “320% [year-over-year] in our Q2 FY21 (July-sept 2020),” or a period that matches the calendar Q3 2020. Per the executive, that result was “on par with [its] plan.” Given that growth rate, is Uniphore a seed-stage upstart? Er, no, it raised a $51 million Series C in 2019. That makes its growth metrics rather impressive as its implied revenue base from which it grew so quickly this year is larger than we’d expect from younger companies.

Text Request: An SMS service for SMBs, Text Request grew loads in Q3, telling TechCrunch that it "billed 6x more than we did in 2019's Q3," far ahead of its target for doubling billings. A company director said that while "customer acquisition was roughly on par with expectations," the value of those customers greatly expanded. I dug into the numbers and was told that the 6x figure is for total dollars billed in Q3 2020 inclusive of recurring and non-recurring incomes. For just the company's recurring software product, growth was a healthy 56% in Q3.

Notarize: Digital notarization startup Notarize — Boston-based, which most recently raised a $35 million Series C — is way ahead of where it expected to be, with a VP at the company telling TechCrunch that during "the first week of lockdowns, Notarize's sales team got 3,000+ inquiries," which it managed to turn into revenues. The same person added that the startup is "probably 5x ahead of [its] original 2020 plan," with the substance measured being annual recurring revenue, or ARR. We'd love some hard numbers as well, but that growth pace is spicy. (Notarize also announced it grew 400% from March to July, earlier this year.)

BurnRate.io: Acceleprise-backed Burnrate.io hasn't raised a lot of money, but that hasn't stopped it from growing quickly. According to co-founder and CEO Robert McLaws, BurnRate "started selling in Q4 of last year" so it did not have a pure Q3 2019 versus Q3 2020 metric to share. But the company managed to grow 3.3x from Q4 2019 to Q3 2020 per the executive, which is still great. BurnRate provides software that helps startups plan and forecast, with the company telling TechCrunch with yearly planning season coming up, it expects sales to keep growing.

Gravy Analytics: Location data as a service! That’s what Gravy Analytics appears to do, and apparently it’s been a good run thus far in 2020. The company told TechCrunch that it has seen sales rise 80% year-to-date over 2019. This is a bit outside our Q3 scope as it’s more 2020 data, but we can be generous and still include it.

ChartHop: TechCrunch covered ChartHop earlier this year when it raised $5 million in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz. A number of other investors took part, including Cowboy Ventures and Flybridge Capital. Per our coverage, ChartHop is a "new type of HR software that brings all the different people data together in one place." The model is working well, with the startup reporting that since its February seed round — that $5 million event — it has grown 10x. The company recently raised a Series A. Per a rep via email, ChartHop is "on-target" for its pre-pandemic business plan, but "far ahead" of what it expected at the start of the pandemic.

Credo: Credo is a marketplace for digital marketing talent. It's actually a company I've known for a long-time, thanks to founder John Doherty. According to Doherty, Credo has "grown revenue 50% since June, while only minimally increasing burn." Very good.

Canva: Breaking my own rules about only including financial data, I'm including Canva because it sent over strong product data that implies strong revenue growth. Per the company, Canva's online design service has seen "increased growth over both Q2 and Q3, with an increase of 10 million users in Q3 alone (up from 30 million users in June)." Thirty-three percent user growth, from 30 to 40 million, is impressive. And, the company added that it saw more team-based usage since the start of the pandemic, which we presume implies the buying of more expensive, group subscriptions. Next time real revenue, please, but this was still interesting.

Developer/Security