Math learning platform Knowledgehook raises £13.5M Series A to expand globally

Given the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of students have switched to online learning. So whereas edtech used to be somewhat of an also-ran in the venture stakes, it has now become one of the hottest spaces on the planet. It’s therefore of little surprise that funding rounds are following.

Knowledgehook, a proprietary mathematics learning platform, has now raised a £13.5 million Series A with participation from Mesoamerica’s Alexandria Corp., Nelson Education, Ideal Ventures, Nicoya Ventures and an unnamed U.K.-based edtech fund. Knowledgehook raised a seed round in 2016 that included John Abele’s North Point Ventures.

Knowledgehook’s platform claims to have more than 100,000 schools around the world that tracks where each student is on their math journey. In 2021, it plans extend its reach to 50,000,000 students globally. The platform offers school licenses, as well as Netflix-like home subscriptions.

Their programs connect a child’s at-home learning with in-school education, providing insights on learning gaps. Teachers then use this to develop a child’s understanding of the math concepts related to their challenges, enabling them to adjust instruction and monitor progress.

Co-founder and CEO Travis Ratnam (pictured above with co-founder Qamar Qureshi) said in a statement: “Our platform is not a game, it will pull together a 360 view on a child’s learning journey enabling people around them to improve their experience and outcomes.”

Created and launched from Canada, Knowledgehook now supports schools across the U.S., Mexico and the U.K.