Apple is extending some AppleTV+ subs through February 2021 for free

Apple told me today that it will be extending AppleTV+ subscriptions that are set to end November 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021 through their billing date in February of 2021.

The basic situation is that Apple gave away a free year of AppleTV+ to new device purchasers last year and those are all set to end in November. Apple knows everyone is still looking at a tough winter ahead filled with COVID-related restrictions so it’s bumping those subs out to February.

Monthly users whose subscription start date is before November 1st, 2020 also get a deal, with a $4.99 credit (the cost of an AppleTV+ subscription) appearing for every month between November 2020 and February 2021. You do not have to do anything to receive the credit and users will be getting emails notifying them of these extensions/credits.

And, of course, if it gets to hold the total sub number steady through Q4 of a tough economic year so much the better, right?

AppleTV+ had a bit of a slow burn start, with a big sub onramp in the form of devices and some high profile launches that were tempered by early reviews of their marquee programming. But people warmed to the shows over time.

I believed at the time that it was a bit of natural sugar crash happening.

People love Apple. People seem to really like the morning show. Critics disliked the morning show. I think it’s absolutely correct to say it got a down draft because it was reviewed as a launch package. Whether anyone should care when you complain is another thing https://t.co/l71GUQ2Ymt — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) November 19, 2019

That proved out over time as The Morning Show ended up winning AppleTV+ its first Prime Time Emmy award.

Total award nominations for Apple Originals now number 114 with 35 wins.

And, by the way, Ted Lasso is one of the more clever and humane shows currently streaming at the moment. Please go watch it, it’s a well acted melange of sport, non-toxic masculinity and heart felt drama.

Also, as a quick note, if you were a day 1 purchaser of an iOS device last year it’s possible that your free year is actually ending October 31st, don’t worry, you’re covered in this offer too.

Here are the particulars of the deal, for easy copying and pasting: