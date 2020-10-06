Last night, 10 disruptive mobility companies pitched on the virtual TechCrunch stage for a spot at TC Sessions: Mobility 2020. Each company pitched for one minute followed by a Q&A with our expert panel of judges — Shahin Farshchi (Lux Capital), Natalia Quintero (Transit Tech Lab) and Rachel Holt (Construct Capital).

The judges heard each founder and then selected the top five companies to pitch on the Main stage at Mobility 2020. These companies will speak on the same stage as Waymo COO Tekedra Mawakana, Ike Robotics chief engineer and co-founder Nancy Sun, and more. The following startups made the cut:

BuuPass Kenya Limited

HyPoint

Le Car

Movel AI Pte Ltd

ONO (ONOMOTION GmbH)

Tune in to the Main stage to hear an extended four-minute pitch highlighting the innovative technology these founders have created, making bold moves in mobility. To check out these startups and an action-packed stage, get an all-access General Admission ticket for $195, which gives you access to the Main stage speakers, networking and a complementary Extra Crunch membership (worth $99).