Mobility enthusiasts from around the world, welcome to Day One of TC Sessions: Mobility 2020! Get ready for two days of programming dedicated to the people and technology behind the transformation of transportation.

Mobility’s a rapidly evolving revolution, and we’re thrilled to have the community’s best founders, investors and technologists standing by ready to help you build your startup, expand your portfolio or take your career to the next level.

Ready to get your mobility mojo moving? Here’s a brief taste of today’s events — speakers, interviews and breakout sessions. Visit the TC Sessions: Mobility agenda, plan your day and don’t forget about the world-class networking — we built time for it into the schedule. Opportunity’s pounding on the door…fling it open, people!

Timing is everything: Check the agenda for exact times. It will automatically reflect the time zone in which you’re currently located. Okay, let’s get to the good stuff.

If autonomous vehicles drive you wild, don’t miss the conversation with Waymo COO, Tekedra Mawakana. She’ll talk about plans for scaling the company’s commercial deployment, directing fleet operations and developing its business path (Main stage).

Not much happens in tech without serious cash infusions. Cue leading VCs Reilly Brennan, Amy Gu and Olaf Sakkers and get ready for a great debate — the uncertain future of mobility tech and whether VC dollars are enough to push the industry forward (Main stage).

Investing’s a hot issue that generates lots of questions. Ask yours during the interactive Q&A Session with Reilly Brennan, Amy Gu and Olaf Sakkers (Breakout).

Micromobility’s a big topic and an even bigger industry. What opportunities exist in a saturated market? Find out during a discussion with Danielle Harris, director of mobility innovation at Elemental Excelerator; Dmitry Shevelenko, founder at Tortoise and Avra van der Zee, head of strategy and policy at Superpedestrian (Main stage).

Charged up over EVs? Pasquale Romano, President & CEO of Chargepoint will be discussing how software is driving a shift from buying a car to investing in an experience. (Breakout) And you’ll be positively electrified during this interview — and live audience Q&A — with Lucid Motors CEO, Peter Rawlinson. He’ll talk about the challenges of building a car company and assembling that first all-electric luxury production vehicle, as well as what the future holds (Main stage).

There you have it folks — just a smattering of the fascinating interviews, breakout sessions and discussions taking place on Day One. Don’t forget to explore the outstanding early-stage startups exhibiting in the expo. Connect, network and shift your mobility mojo into overdrive.

No FOMO allowed: Didn’t get a ticket? Don’t fret, you can still buy a pass for as little as $50. See you there!