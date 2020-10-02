Tesla delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, slightly above Wall Street’s expectations and a notable improvement from last quarter, as well as the same period a year ago.

Tesla’s numbers in the third quarter marked a 43% improvement from the same period last year, when the company reported it had delivered 97,000 electric vehicles. The third-quarter figures were 53% higher than last quarter when Tesla was still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included suspending production for weeks at its main U.S. factory.

A consensus of analysts from FactSet had expected Tesla to report it had delivered 137,000 vehicles.

Despite the rosy numbers, Tesla shares were down 2.6% Friday morning, a fall likely tied to drops across all of the exchanges caused by the announcement that President Donald Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

The vast majority of deliveries — some 128,044 — were Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The remaining 16,992 were its more expensive Model S and Model X vehicles. Tesla doesn’t provide breakdowns of each model separately, nor does it give information about regional deliveries.

Tesla produced 145,036 electric vehicles in the third quarter, about a 75% improvement from the last quarter, as well as the same period last year. In both Q2 and the third quarter in 2019, Tesla produced about 96,000 vehicles.