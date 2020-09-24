Hootsuite says it will terminate its ICE contract ‘without delay’

After disagreements within the company spilled over into public controversy, Hootsuite says it won’t go forward with a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Through an external spokesperson, the company told TechCrunch it “can confirm the termination of its only pending contract with ICE” and will “[take] the necessary steps to ensure the action is completed swiftly and without delay.”

Tech employees have become more outspoken about ethical concerns over how the products and services they create are used in recent years. That trend has led some companies to steer clear of potentially lucrative defense and law enforcement work while others have doubled down, seeing an opportunity.

But even within that realm of controversial work, providing software or services to ICE — the agency that again made ghoulish headlines this month as allegations surfaced that it subjected detained women to forced hysterectomies — is regarded as particularly radioactive.

We typically do not make public facing statements about specific customers or contracts. However, due to the attention around this particular case we can confirm that Hootsuite has decided not to do business with the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. — Hootsuite (@hootsuite) September 24, 2020

After Hootsuite tweeted a short statement that some critics regarded as insufficient earlier Thursday, Hootsuite CEO Tom Keiser released a longer statement confirming that his company would “not proceed” with the ICE contract.

“Over the last 24 hours there has been a broad emotional and passionate reaction from our people and this has spurred additional dialog. We have heard the lived experiences from our people and the hurt they are feeling,” Keiser said.

“The decision has created a divided company, and this is not the kind of company I came to lead. I—and the rest of the management team—share the concerns our people have expressed. As a result, we have decided to not proceed with the deal with ICE. ”

Hootsuite, which makes social media management and marketing software, is headquartered in Canada and appears to provide software to U.S. federal agencies sporadically.

The company didn’t directly enter into the relationship with ICE, a common strategy either for obtaining or obscuring federal contract work. A third-party company called FCN was contracted to provide ICE with licenses to Hootsuite’s software, in a contract worth $508,832.

Because the contract is through an intermediary and went into effect on September 18, it’s not clear how Hootsuite will back out of the work. TechCrunch has contacted FCN and ICE for additional details about the contract and its termination and will update this story if we receive new information.

Keiser’s full statement is provided below.