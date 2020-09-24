Bowery Farming adds executives as it expands to sell produce in 650 stores

Bowery Farming has added to its executive team as it expands its retail footprint to 650 stores, the company said.

From three indoor farms in Kearny, N.J. and Nottingham, Md., the New York-based company is pitching a smattering of leafy greens and herbs. Irving Fain, Bowery’s chief executive and founder declined to disclose the company’s revenues or production capacity from its facilities.

To help Bowery sell its greens, the company has brought on a group of new senior management and executive staff including the former global chief supply chain officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Colin Nelson. Nelson will serve as the Bowery’s chief supply chain officer and joins a group of new executives including: Carmela Cugini, Chief Revenue Officer (formerly head of merchandising & curation at Jet.com and VP and general manager of Walmart’s US e-commerce team) and Katie Seawell, Chief Marketing Officer (formerly the senior vice president of product and marketing for Starbucks).

The company has also added Sally Genster Robling (the former executive vice president of Pinnacle Foods and founding President of its $1.1 billion Birds Eye Division) and Michael Lynton (Chairman of Snap Inc., and former Chairman and Chief Executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment).

Fain said that the company is currently well-capitalized and has not raised any cash since its last round of funding led by Temasek in 2019. Bowery Farming has raised over $172.5 million from leading investors, including Temasek, GV (formerly Google Ventures), General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital, Henry Kravis, Jeff Wilke and Dara Khosrowshahi, and celebrity chefs including Tom Colicchio, José Andres and David Barber of Blue Hill.