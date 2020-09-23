TC Sessions Mobility 2020 kicks off in two weeks

Holy cats, it’s less than two weeks until TC Sessions: Mobility 2020 kicks off for two program-packed days focused squarely on mobility and transportation technology. On October 6-7, thousands of people from around the world will gather virtually to talk trends, demo products, share insight and discover new opportunities to drive their business into the future.

Now that we have the housekeeping out of the way, let’s talk about what you can expect at TC Sessions: Mobility 2020.

We packed the event agenda with world-class speakers. You’ll hear from and engage with the industry’s top leaders and innovators across the mobility spectrum. Interested in electric vehicles? No one knows more about the batteries that fuel them than JB Straubel, co-founder and CEO of Redwood Materials and Celina Mikolajczak, vice president of battery technology for Panasonic Energy of North America. There’s a conversation you won’t want to miss.

Does Polestar have enough of what it takes to go head-to-head with Tesla? Get the info when Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath joins us for a fireside chat about the company and the future of electric vehicles.

Nothing happens without funding, but are VC dollars enough to move the industry needle in the right direction? Investors Reilly Brennan, Amy Gu and Olaf Sakkers will debate the uncertain future of mobility technology.

You’ll find more than 40 early-stage startups (and even a few more established companies) holding forth in our expo. Whether you’re looking for new partners, potential customers, a baby unicorn for your portfolio, employment opportunities or simple inspiration, explore the expo and get your networking mojo running.

Love it or hate it, networking is essential to success. Take advantage of CrunchMatch, our free AI-powered platform. It’s the perfect tool for navigating a virtual conference. Answer a few quick questions when you register and CrunchMatch will search for and find attendees who align with your business goals. You can use it for random, free-form searching, too. Schedule 1:1 video calls to talk shop, view product demos, pitch investors or impress potential employers.

We added a new event this year — Pitch Night. Ten early-stage startups will compete in front of a panel of VC judges on October 5, the night before Mobility 2020 officially opens. Five of those intrepid startups will earn the right to pitch from the main stage on October 6. Talk about a must-see throwdown.

So much to do in just two short days — we haven’t even talked about the breakout sessions. TC Sessions Mobility 2020 is right around the corner. Get excited, get focused and get ready to take advantage of every juicy opportunity. But first, get your pass — whatever flavor floats your autonomous boat — before the prices go up.

