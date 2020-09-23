Here’s every angle of the all-electric VW ID.4 crossover that’s coming to America

Volkswagen unveiled Wednesday the ID.4, an all-electric crossover that’s part of the German automaker’s plan to sell 1 million EVs annually by 2025.

The unveiling ceremony was virtual, but a few days before TechCrunch got a chance to get an up close view of the vehicle and experience a truly surreal and lonely reveal that only the COVID-19 pandemic could provide.

The ID.4, which at launch will come with a 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a single, 201-horsepower motor on the rear axle, will start at $39,995 before federal tax incentives. The first edition version of the ID.4 has an estimated EPA range of 250 miles.

The ID.4 is the first under the automaker’s new ID label to be headed to the United States. It’s the second electric vehicle under the ID badge to go into production. The ID.3, the electric hatchback that will only be sold in Europe, is the first vehicle. All of the ID vehicles will have the same underlying MEB platform, a flexible modular system — really a matrix of common parts — for producing electric vehicles that VW says make it more efficient and cost-effective.

Volkswagen has already started series production of the ID.4 at the company’s Zwickau factory in Germany.

Here’s a closer look at the vehicle inside and out. A few things to note in the photos below. This is the highest end version of the ID.4, called the 1st Edition. This limited run variant will start at $43,995 and comes a few extras touches like a bigger 12-inch touchscreen and trim colors. Notice the lighting under the door handle, the storage pass through in the middle seat and a lighting feature that runs along the dash and communicates various bits of information, like battery charge, to the driver.

