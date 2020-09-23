Extra Crunch Live: Join Index Ventures VCs Nina Achadjian and Sarah Cannon Sept 29 at 2pm EDT / 11am PDT on the future of startup investing

It seems as if every month introduces a whole new paradigm to VC investing. First COVID-19 triggered a wave of changes as founders learned how to pitch their startups remotely and VCs learned how to judge quality without meeting their potential portfolio companies in person. Then we had the rise of SPACs and the rise of rolling funds, growth in secondary transactions including whole VC fund portfolios, and a frothing crypto investing market after years at a slow simmer.

In short, 2020 looks to be a watershed year for VCs, a pivot point for the industry as it learns to adapt to the new normals of startups, valuations, and ecosystems.

Given how important these changes are, we’re excited to announce the next edition of our Extra Crunch Live interview series, this time with two VCs from Index Ventures who are trailblazing tracks across this new environment in AI/ML, SaaS, and the future of work. We’re scheduled for Tuesday, September 29 at 2pm EDT / 11am PDT / 6pm GMT. Login details are below the fold for EC members, and if you don’t have an Extra Crunch membership, click through to signup.

First, we have Nina Achadjian, who officially joined Index Ventures several years ago out of the firm’s SF office and was promoted to partner earlier this year. Achadjian has been searching for and investing into some of the most interesting new collaborative companies that are rebuilding the enterprise from the ground up (which happens to have been a brilliant move given our remote-work world this year). Her investments include such companies as product-management service productboard, sales performance platform Gong, executive assistant marketplace Double, and real estate services platform ServiceTitan.

Second, we have Sarah Cannon, who joined Index in 2018 from CapitalG, and who is also based officially out of SF. Cannon made a splash earlier this year with her bullish bet on note-taking and team productivity wunderkind Notion, and has also invested in productivity tools like collaborative presentation software Pitch and smart team messaging app Quill.

Together, we’ll talk about remote work and all these productivity cult products, and then we’ll expand the conversation to the broader changes in the work of VCs today and how they’re adapting their own activities to match the world we see today.

Even better, we’ll be taking live questions from the audience, so definitely come bearing interesting questions otherwise I am going to have to do all the work myself and will be very sad.

Join us next week with these two great thinkers at Tuesday, September 29 at 2pm EDT / 11am PDT / 6pm GMT. Login details and calendar invite are below.

Event Details