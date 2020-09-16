Sony’s PlayStation 5 arrives November 12, priced at $500

If in-person events were still a thing in 2020, there’s a pretty good chance we’d know a lot more about the PlayStation 5 by now. With tech companies setting their own event schedules, however, Sony and Microsoft have offered themselves a more leisurely schedule with which to portion out news. Microsoft struck first, with aggressive pricing, two different launch models and a financing plan.

Now it’s Sony’s time to shine. Today’s big event answered some of the lingering questions about the next generation console. The company waited until the bitter end for the most important details. The PS5 will arrive in select markets on November 12 for $500, while the Digital Edition (sans-optical drive) runs $400.

On that date, the console will be available in North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The rest of the world will get their hands on the console a week later on November 19. The pricing keeps the PS5 plenty competitive with the new Xboxes. The Series X hits the same price point, while the lower-end Series S runs $299. Microsoft’s console launches a full two days earlier than Sony’s, so that should be fun.

Sony’s pricing was the source of a good deal of speculation and hand-wringing in recent months. But while Microsoft got the first salvo, the PS5 is going to be right there along with it — a fact that should be the source of a good deal of concern for Redmond’s gaming team. Pricing is going to be a big factor in decision making. While game spending has ballooned during the COVID-19 shutdown, many folks are cautious about pulling the trigger on big ticket items amid such an uncertain economic slow down.

As ever, the event leaned very heavily toward trailers and gameplay demos, showcasing the titles the PS5 will have on offer. Thing kicked off with some major franchise blockbusters including Final Fantasy XVI and the best look yet at Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which featured an extremely compelling bridge battle.

The Spider-Man expansion is due this holiday, to coincide with the console’s launch. Ditto for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which got a brand new trailer, including some RC car action.

The long-rumored Harry Potter RPG finally got a name and official trailer. Hogwarts Legacy looks like an an epic time in the Wizarding World. That’s due out at some point in 2021.

What’s this? A non-franchise game? Yes, it’s Bethesda’s Deathloop. The time-looping adventure game is due out in mid-2021. The sufficiently creepy trailer for zombie favorite Resident Evil: Village answered more questions than it answered. The title is also slated for next year.

Other titles include Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (due at launch), Oddworld: Soulstorm and the Demon Souls remaster. Also a little time for Fornite, which is set to be available for the console at launch.