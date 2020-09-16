Facebook wants to turn the Quest into a fitness device

Facebook is adding a fitness tracker, Oculus Move, to its sweet suite of software for its latest version of the Quest.

Announced today as part of the Facebook Connect event outlining the company’s augmented reality and virtual reality plans for the future, the Move fitness tracker is an attempt by Facebook to get in on the fitness and health tracking craze that’s yielded hundreds of millions of dollars and billions in valuation to companies like Peloton and Zwift.

The announcement follows Apple’s own announcement yesterday of a fitness workout service called Fitness+.

It’s a way for Oculus users to check on how many calories they’re burning in Beat Saber or in dedicated fitness apps. The Oculus Move dashboard will allow Quest and Quest 2 owners keep track of their fitness goals across their VR apps. Using the Move feature, Quest wearers can set daily fitness goals, check how many calories have been burned and how long they’ve been active while wearing the headset.

The new feature will put Facebook’s Quest headsets more in the same realm as fitness hardware and software companies like Tonal, F45, Strava, Zwift, and Peloton.

The feature will be rolled out soon and will be available in the Quest 2, which is taking pre-orders now. With the company’s new challenges feature that’s also rolling out today, Facebook is definitely looking to put the fitness hardware and software startups in the sights of its Quest devices.