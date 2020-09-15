Watch Apple’s hardware event live right here

Apple is holding a keynote today to unveil some new products. This time, the company is switching to a virtual event, which means that you’ll be able to watch the event as the company is streaming it live. The event starts at 10 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. in New York, 6 p.m. in London, 7 p.m. in Paris).

Rumor has it that the company plans to unveil a new version of the Apple Watch and a new iPad Air. The Apple Watch Series 6 could feature some new tracking abilities, such as oxygen saturation. There should be a big emphasis on sleep tracking as well.

As for the iPad Air, Apple could unveil a big redesign. The new device could look more like the iPad Pro with slimmer bezels. But iPad Air users won’t necessarily be getting Face ID as the company has been working on integrating a Touch ID sensor in the power button. Let’s see if Apple replaces the Lightning port with a USB-C port.

What about the iPhone? Apple has been working hard on a new generation of smartphones, but the new iPhone might not be ready just yet. Apple has told shareholders that the release would occur a bit later than usual. Maybe the company will mention it, maybe not.

You can watch the livestream directly on this page, as Apple is streaming its conference on YouTube.

If you have an Apple TV, you can download the Apple Events app in the App Store. It lets you stream today’s event and rewatch old ones. The app icon was updated a few days ago for the event.

And if you don’t have an Apple TV and don’t want to use YouTube, the company also lets you livestream the event from the Apple Events section on its website. This video feed now works in all major browsers — Safari, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.