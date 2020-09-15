Uber wants to help its drivers and delivery workers register to vote

With the 2020 general election coming up in November, Uber has partnered with TurboVote to launch an in-app feature designed to help riders, eaters, drivers and delivery workers register to vote. This comes after Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in August said the company would help every driver register to vote.

Uber will feature in-app banners and send emails giving people information about how to vote. They’ll then be directed to TurboVote to register to vote in their state.

Uber, as usual, also has initiatives to help voters find their polling place and will offer discounted rides to and from the polls. Uber is also asking folks to consider volunteering to be a poll worker, given the shortage this year as a result of COVID-19.

Uber has offered discounted rides to polling places for the last few years but this is the first time Uber has tried to help people register to vote through its app. Earlier this year, Lyft announced it would offer discounted as well as free rides to the polls throughout the general election.

This year, the fate of Uber and Lyft in California is up to voters. Prop 22, which Uber, Lyft, Postmates, DoorDash and Instacart have collectively poured $180 million into, seeks to keep their workers classified as independent contractors.