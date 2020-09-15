Apple introduces the Apple Watch SE, a cheaper Apple Watch

In addition to keeping older-generation devices at an entry-level price, Apple is introducing a brand new Apple Watch at a cheaper price point. The new Apple Watch SE features the same design as the newly announced Apple Watch Series 6, but it costs $279.

“The second thing we’re doing to make Apple Watch available to even more people is to create a new model that combines elements of Series 6 design with the most essential features of Apple Watch, all at a more affordable price,” Apple COO Jeff Williams said.

The Apple Watch SE uses the S5 system-on-a-chip, which was first released for the Apple Watch Series 5. However, it has the same, big display as the one on the Series 6. It also has the same accelerometer, gyroscope, compass and altimeter as the ones in the Series 6.

And because the Apple Watch SE shares the same design as the Apple Watch Series 6, you can use the most recent complications and watch faces that are going to be introduced with watchOS 7.

So we’ll have to look at the tech specs in detail after Apple’s event, because the Apple Watch SE looks like a good deal when you compare it with the Apple Watch Series 6 that costs $399. You might not get blood oxygen data like on the Series 6, but it’s a good watch for users who just want a watch to track their workouts, for instance.

Apple is still keeping the Apple Watch Series 3 at the same price ($199). This device is a few years old now and it features the older screen design. So the Apple Watch Series 3 is not compatible with the most recent watch faces and complications.

The company is also positioning the Apple Watch SE as a way to offer an Apple Watch to your kid. There’s a cellular model, which means you can communicate with your kid without handing them a smartphone.

The Apple Watch SE will be available on Friday. Pre-orders start today.