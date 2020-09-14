Matidor is building an all-in-one geospatial project collaboration platform

It’s a big world out there, but the software that allows professionals to take a closer look at geospatial data hasn’t made the same leaps that consumer-focused platforms have.

Matidor, a Vancouver-based geospatial visualization and collaboration startup, is building a project platform for consultants and engineers in the energy sector to keep track of projects in a single, far-reaching dashboard. Co-founders Vincent Lam and Sean Huang are relaunching Matidor on our virtual stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2020. Lam formerly worked on the Google Earth team, while Huang boasts a background in the AR/VR space.

Matidor’s co-founders tell me that a lot of the current customers they’re going after are stuck using hacked-together solutions that combine Slack, Microsoft Projects and tools like ArcGIS (or even Google Maps) into a messy weave of forwarded screenshots and links. Matidor takes a look at the specific collaboration needs around data visualization and offers an all-in-one product suite for customers in the energy and environmental services fields.

People who work in these industries are often working with a handful of visual data types and Matidor allows these customers to overlay layers upon layers of data which the system can analyze to track changes and identify visual points of interest.

“We’re able to take in a lot of third-party data sources,” Huang tells TechCrunch. “We want to be the go-to platform for any location-based intelligence.”

Unlike other software solutions, Lam and Huang say that Matidor can help users easily get a handle on their entire portfolio at once. In addition to chat, users can also collaborate visually by quickly annotating regions on the maps and making notes.

Matidor sells its software on a per-project basis rather than charging per user, a strategy it hope will allow various stakeholders working on a project to get the chance to dig into the platform. The team sees the energy sector as just the beginning and is working on template types to bring in new customers. Eventually, Matidor’s co-founders want to tap into areas like construction and emergency response.