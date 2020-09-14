Here’s what’s happening today on Day 1 of Disrupt 2020

Welcome to Day One of Disrupt 2020, our biggest Disrupt ever! Over the next five days (cue Star Trek theme), you’ll explore strange new technology, seek out new opportunities and new collaborations. You’ll boldly immerse yourself with the global startup community. There’s still time to register if you haven’t picked up your pass to attend. Just head to our ticket page and sign up!

Day One, right. Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect today at Disrupt — speakers, breakout sessions, events and interesting people. It’s by no means a comprehensive list. For that, refer to our action-packed agenda. Note: Unless otherwise stated, all times are PDT.

Are you ready to Disrupt?

Don’t forget to have fun over the next five days. Download the Trivia Royale app (Google Play) (App Store) and start playing TechCrunch Trivia. Whoever ranks number one on the leaderboard at 1 p.m. (PDT) on September 18 receives a TC Swag Bag mailed to their location.

Funding — it’s top-of-mind for everyone, especially in a tough economy. Head to the Extra Crunch Stage for How to Raise Money in a Dumpster Fire with Initialized Capital’s Garry Tan; YC’s Anu Hariharan; and GGV’s Hans Tung (9:05 a.m.-9:45 a.m.).

Let the Startup Battlefield pitch competition begin! Don’t miss the first of four cohorts as they step onto the Disrupt Stage to compete for $100,000 (10:30 a.m.-11:35 a.m.). Check the agenda and tune in to subsequent Startup Battlefield sessions — one scheduled on each day of the show.

Learn how to build a better pitch deck during the Pitch Deck Teardown. Top investors critique submitted pitches live on the Extra Crunch Stage (10:50 a.m.-11:30 a.m.).

All startup experiences are not created equal. Join AptDeco’s Reham Fagiri; Squire’s Songe LaRon; and Y Combinator’s Michael Seibel on the Extra Crunch Stage for The Black Founder Experience: Tactical Advice for Underrepresented Entrepreneurs (11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.).

Learn more about low code/no code and what it takes to turn it into a user-friendly service. Join Airtable’s Howie Liu on the Disrupt Stage for Building a Low-Code Unicorn (12:25 p.m.-12:45 p.m.).

FOMO can strike hard with so much great stuff going down. Don’t worry, though, we’ve got you covered over at the Disrupt Desk. The TC crew will be at the Disrupt Stage — for 25 minutes several times each day throughout the conference. Catch up on what you’ve missed from across the show and get a sneak peek at new technology, demos, news and more. Check the agenda for exact times and stop on by whenever you feel like hanging out with us.

That’s your Day One teaser, folks. Didn’t register for Disrupt? No need for regret — you can still buy a pass. Now, get out there and boldly go.