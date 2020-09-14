Google will announce a new Pixel, smart speaker and Chromecast September 30

Brian Heater @bheater / 8 hours

Hardware season is in full swing. Apple’s big Watch event kicks off tomorrow and Samsung is readying itself for a third (!) Unpacked event on September 23. Now Google’s getting in on the fun. After opting to skip a virtual version of I/O earlier this year, the company has confirmed that it will be doing a big hardware reveal for members of the press at the tail end of the month.

On September 30, the company will be announcing a new Pixel phone, Chromecast and smart speaker. After launching the budget Pixel 4a earlier this summer, Google publicly acknowledged plans to release a 5G version of both the Pixel 5 and 4a this year, so that seems like a slam dunk for the big event. Google has had some shake-ups behind the scenes following some lackluster handset sales, but while the company is expected to go in a new direction, it’s not certain whether the approach will be in place for the arrival of the 5.

Also on the docket for the big event are a new version of the company’s popular TV streaming Chromecast device and a new smart speaker. A few members of the Google Home/Nest Home family are overdue for an update, most notably the original Google Home and the Home Max speaker — though the company seems a bit ambivalent toward the latter lately. I’m still a fan, however, and would love to see something new on that front. The Nest Hub could do with a refresh, as well.

We’ll be there virtually, bringing you the latest news.