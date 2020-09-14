GM to reveal, start taking reservations for Hummer EV on October 20

GM will reveal its GMC -branded electric Hummer on October 20, the same day that the company will also begin taking customer reservations for the new vehicle that it describes as a “super truck.”

The Hummer EV debut, which was originally scheduled to occur May 20 and delayed due to COVID-19, is one of 20 electric vehicles GM intends to deliver by 2023.

Not much is known about the Hummer EV, although the automaker has released a few specs, including that it will produce the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower, have a 0 to 60 mph acceleration of 3 seconds and 11,500 feet of torque.

A video released Monday promoting the upcoming unveiling also reveals that the Hummer will have a so-called “crab mode,” a feature that will allow the vehicle to move diagonally. Crab mode is the kind of gee whiz feature aimed directly at off-roading customers and another way to differentiate it from other rough-and-tumble future EVs such as Rivian’s electric pickup and SUV and Tesla’s Cybertruck.

The Hummer EV will be produced at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan. GM previously announced plans to invest $2.2 billion into its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to produce all-electric trucks and SUVs, as well as a self-driving vehicle unveiled by its subsidiary Cruise.

