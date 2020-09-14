Get to the growth stage at TechCrunch Disrupt this week

Congratulations, you landed your Series A round. What’s next? Your Series B, and a lot of twists and turns. Yasmin Razavi of Spark Capital and Elliott Robinson of Bessemer are joining us at TechCrunch Disrupt 2020 (happening right now!) to talk about how early stage founders should think about landing growth stage venture capital money.

Elliott Robinson is a partner in the San Francisco office where he focuses primarily on growth investments in SaaS and cloud companies. He co-authors Bessemer’s iconic 10 Laws of Cloud Computing and the annual State of the Cloud Report. He looks to partner with companies and management teams that are defining their market category while also maintaining a set of core values that will allow them to grow their leadership position. Elliott is currently a board member for Hyperscience and a board observer for Hinge Health.

Yasmin Razavi is a General Partner at Spark Capital where she invests in growth-stage companies. Before joining Spark, she was a consultant at McKinsey & Company and an investor at Index Ventures in London. She later joined Snap Inc. as a product manager to build the technology behind the app’s monetization stack. Yasmin holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Toronto and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Growth stage investing, as both investors agree, has evolved massively over the past 20 years, in terms of definition and dollar size. To make sense of it, we’re going to discuss tips and tactics on how to bridge the gap between seed and institutional investors. What metrics should you be thinking about? How should you view your Series B investor versus your seed investor?

If a pre-seed investment is like a marriage, what’s an equally intense metaphor for Series D investments? In a post SoftBank world, late stage investment is forever changed in a way that could be confusing to understand. Razavi and Robinson combine to bring a fascinating perspective to an evolving area of venture capital investment.

And yes, we’ll talk about COVID, too.

